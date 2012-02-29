PD: Car turns doughnuts, crashes into block wall in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- A Valley man caught turning doughnuts in his car ended up in handcuffs Wednesday morning.



Peoria police said an officer and his K-9 partner were on their way home around 6 a.m. when a car cut across three lanes of traffic near Glendale and 91st avenues in Glendale.



The officer tried to pull over the driver, but he sped off and then started performing doughnuts in the middle of the street.



He then began driving north on 91st Avenue. He lost control when he tried making a turn and crashed into a cinder block wall. The driver ran from the scene and tried to get in a nearby home.

Police found him between some Dumpsters and took him into custody.



The driver was identified as Jeffrey Myers, 32. He is facing several charges, including felony flight, criminal damage and trespassing.



Police believe impairment may have been a factor.

