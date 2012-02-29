RAW: Mother stoppped from jumping off bridge with baby

Police officer in Beijing, China stops woman from jumping off bridge By Mike Gertzman

Beijing, China -- A police officer in China stopped a woman from jumping to her death with her child.

Closed circuit cameras captured this video in early February in Beijing.

Commuters called police after seeing the woman on the ledge of a motorway bridge with the child.

An officer rode up to the woman on a motorbike and just as she is seemingly about to jump, the policeman rushes in and pulls her back towards the road.

The woman and child were taken to the local police station for questioning.

Police say family problems sparked the suicide attempt.