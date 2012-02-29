Fire forces family of 8 out of home

PHOENIX -- An overnight fire forced a family of eight out of their home.



The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday near 12th Street and McDowell Road.



Everyone was asleep except for the grandmother, who was using the computer. She smelled smoke and woke up everyone else.



The fire is believed to have started in a bathroom possibly from an electrical problem.



There were no smoke detectors in the house and firefighters said this could have had a much different outcome.



The grandfather said he used a fire extinguisher to try and put out the fire. He received second-degree burns.



No one else was hurt.

