A man who was rescued from Camelback Mountain thanks the firefighters who saved him By Mike Gertzman

PHOENIX -- A hiker rescued by Phoenix firefighters in February is thankful to be alive and thanking firefighters for their heroic efforts.

Ron Michaelson was visiting Arizona from Iowa when he decided to take a hike with a friend in Echo Canyon on Camelback Mountain.

He didn't think they would have much trouble but during the hike he started to experience severe chest pains.

Someone called 911 and when rescuers arrived they decided they needed to use a helicopter to get Michaelson to the hospital.