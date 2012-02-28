New leader of ATF in Phoenix discusses 'Fast and Furious'

Thomas Atteberry is the new man in charge of the ATF's Phoenix division By Mike Gertzman

PHOENIX -- In the wake of the botched "Fast and Furious" operation, there's a new ATF chief in town.

"It's my job to make sure mistakes that were made in the 'Fast and Furious' investigation never happen again." said Thomas Atteberry, the newly appointed Special Agent-In-Charge of the Phoenix Field Division.

Taking the helm of Phoenix's ATF office in the wake of the ongoing "Fast and Furious" scandal, Atteberry sat down for an exclusive interview, talking about his mandate and the lessons that have been learned.

"We can no longer afford to even give the appearance that guns are getting out of our control and heading south to the border," Atteberry said. "It can't happen, period, end of story."

Atteberry said his mandate and focus is "public safety" as opposed to "making case."

"We're doing things by the numbers. We're not cutting corners," Atteberry said. "We're not following guns. We are stopping them as quickly as possible."