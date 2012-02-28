Toddler pinned between 2 vehicles dies

PHOENIX -- A toddler has died after being pinned between two vehicles in West Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a red SUV and a van were parked facing each other in front of a home near 70th Avenue and Thomas Road.

A woman got into the SUV not realizing her 2-year-old daughter had come out of the house and had somehow gotten between the two vehicles.

As the girl's mother was preparing to start the SUV and leave, the vehicle somehow moved forward and hit the van, pinning Gladys Sarahi Rosa between the vehicles.

The child was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition where she later died.

Detectives are still on scene investigating the incident but said it does not appear impairment was a factor.