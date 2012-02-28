Peoria police sergeant demoted over Obama photo on Facebook

PEORIA, Ariz. -- A Peoria police sergeant has been demoted and suspended for two weeks without pay for posting a controversial picture of President Barack Obama on Facebook.



Police spokesman Jay Davies said Patrick Shearer will be demoted to the rank of officer. He has 10 days to appeal the decision.



The photo on Shearer's personal Facebook page showed his son and friends holding guns and a T-shirt with the president's face on it, which appears to have been used for target practice.



"The Peoria Police Department's Code of Conduct states, 'all employees shall conduct themselves in a manner that shall never bring discredit or embarrassment to the City of Peoria or the Peoria Police Department,'" Chief Roy Minter Jr. said in a news release. "We expect our employees to exercise sound judgment and not bring discredit upon our Police Department."



Shearer has worked for the Peoria Police Department for 14 years. He remained on restricted duty throughout the investigation.



The Secret Service also investigated the incident but is no longer involved in the case.

