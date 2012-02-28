Avondale mother questions work-at-home offer

AVONDALE, Ariz. -- Ashley Mortensen is a single mother who struggles to make ends meet. She has a 4-year-old son and a 2-month-old baby girl.



Having kids is why she thought having a work-at-home job would be perfect.



"I wanted to work at home because I wanted to be the one with my daughter and son," Mortensen said.



So, when Mortensen was on her computer recently, she thought the perfect opportunity had dropped into her lap.



"All of the sudden, I got this email in my inbox and I just read it because it said work from home," she said.



The email was from a company called Internet Work Locator, which specialized in helping people like Mortensen land work-at-home jobs.



But not just any jobs, jobs with big companies like Coleman, Addidas and Compaq.



The website claimed there were openings available. All Mortensen had to do, was pay Internet Work Locator a fee.



The email, Mortensen said, reads, "So, you're wondering how much this is going to cost? Well, most companies like ours offer this from $900. We'll give it to you today for just $97."



Mortensen took the plunge and paid the fee with her debit card. After all, she says Internet Work Locator's website said it was risk free.



As soon as she entered her debit card number, though, she had a bad feeling and tried to get her money back.



Mortensen said she tried for days, but her emails were kicked back as undeliverable and her phone calls to the company went nowhere.



I got involved and discovered Internet Work Locator goes by several names including Online Income Finder, which has an "F" rating with the Better Business Bureau.



They're based out of Utah and after I established contact with them, they agreed to FedEx Mortensen a check for $97. Mortensen said she's confident she never would have received it without my involvement.



"I can't help but thank Gary for finding out where they were and how to get a hold of them and getting my money back," Mortensen said.



