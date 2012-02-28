Vandals strike Loop 303 construction site

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects who vandalized a construction site in Surprise.



Vandals damaged equipment and materials used to construct the improvements of Loop 303 at Greenway Road sometime between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20, according to Sgt. Bert Anzini with the Surprise Police Department.



Police said decorative glass and heavy machinery were the primary targets.



Police have increased patrols of the area and ask anyone with information about the crime to call 623-222-4000.

