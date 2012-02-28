Photos: Orphaned mountain lion cubs find home in Scottsdale

Photos: Orphaned mountain lion cubs find home in ScottsdalePosted: Updated:
Cypress, with a green cast on her leg, and her brother, Ash, arrived at their new home at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. By Jennifer Thomas