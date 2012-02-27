Phoenix weather: Wind, chance of rain and high-country snow

High Wind Advisory: A boat on Lake Pleasant on a day when The National Weather Service says gusty winds are reducing visibility in the Phoenix-area and causing difficult driving conditions along Interstate 10 southeast of Phoenix. By Mike Gertzman

PHOENIX -- Monday was very windy around Arizona, with peak wind gusts of 40 mph in the Valley and near 60 mph in northern Arizona. The wind is ahead of a cold front that will pass through Arizona overnight.

In the deserts, we'll see scattered showers, perhaps a few thunderstorms, as well. In the mountains, 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected through the morning hours.

It will also be much colder on Tuesday. Highs in the Valley will be in the low 60s. In the mountains, many locations will not make it above freezing.

Winds will pick up ahead of the storm, with a wind advisory in effect for most of Arizona through Monday night for strong westerly and southwesterly winds. Gusts of up to 50 mph are possible, with blowing dust likely across the deserts.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a High Pollution Advisory for much of Maricopa and Pinal Counties Monday in anticipation of blowing dust raising our particulate levels to an unhealthy level.

The cold front itself will move through late Monday evening, bringing rain and snow to the high country, with 4 to 8 inches of snow predicted for Flagstaff.

There is a winter weather advisory for the high country from 7 p.m. tonight until 11 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Blowing snow could create travel problems. Snow levels Tuesday morning could come down to 3,300 feet, bringing a dusting to the higher elevation peaks to the north and east of the Valley.

The cold air moves into the state behind the cold front, so while Valley highs will top out in the mid 70s today, we probably won't warm up past the low 60s Tuesday.

There's a 20 percent chance of rain in the Valley tonight, but clear skies return tomorrow.

