Former Peoria H.S. coach arrested in fraud case

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Peoria police have arrested a recently retired high school football coach for alleged misuse of fundraising money.



Douglas Clapp, 60, was taken into custody on Monday and booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on one count of theft, one count of fraud and five counts of forgery.



Peoria Unified School District officials contacted Peoria police in January to investigate possible fraud involving a fundraising account associated with Peoria High School's athletic program.



Students earned the money through fundraising events and it is intended to be used for the school's football team.



Investigators determined that approximately $30,000 of the funds is unaccounted for over a three-year period, according to police spokesman Jay Davies. At the time it was supposed to be deposited and accounted for, the money was in Clapp's control.



Davies said Clapp denied taking any money for himself but admitted he would overinflate the number of items sold with the intent of selling them later, which he never actually did. He said he also gave the items as gifts.



School officials announced Feb. 17 that Clapp retired from coaching.



Clapp coached at Peoria High School for more than 25 years and led the school to Class 4A state championships in 1986 and 1987.

