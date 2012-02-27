Helicopter catches fire at Glendale airport; no injuries

Posted: Updated:
A helicopter caught fire at Glendale Municipal Airport Monday morning. By Jennifer Thomas A helicopter caught fire at Glendale Municipal Airport Monday morning. By Jennifer Thomas
By Jennifer Thomas By Jennifer Thomas
A helicopter caught fire at Glendale Municipal Airport Monday morning. By Jennifer Thomas A helicopter caught fire at Glendale Municipal Airport Monday morning. By Jennifer Thomas

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- A helicopter caught fire at Glendale Municipal Airport Monday morning.

A maintenance employee was working on the helicopter outside when it caught fire and exploded at about 9 a.m.

The chopper started breaking apart with pieces flying through the air. Some of the debris made a hole in another hangar about 100 yards away.

Aerial video showed the helicopter between hangars on the west side of the airport.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames. A hazmat team was called to the scene because there was a significant amount of fuel on the ground.

No injuries have been reported.

The airport is still open.
 