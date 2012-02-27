Helicopter catches fire at Glendale airport; no injuries

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- A helicopter caught fire at Glendale Municipal Airport Monday morning.



A maintenance employee was working on the helicopter outside when it caught fire and exploded at about 9 a.m.

The chopper started breaking apart with pieces flying through the air. Some of the debris made a hole in another hangar about 100 yards away.



Aerial video showed the helicopter between hangars on the west side of the airport.



Firefighters were able to put out the flames. A hazmat team was called to the scene because there was a significant amount of fuel on the ground.



No injuries have been reported.



The airport is still open.

