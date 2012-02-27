GM: Goldschmidt repeat would be just fine

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Ever since Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt stepped on a baseball field he has been able to hit the ball a long way.



The Diamondbacks know what Goldschmidt is capable of and expect the 24-year-old to contribute but they're not necessarily looking for power.



"I would be happy if he did what he did last year and nothing more than that. He was a major contributor to our club last year," Diamondbacks general manager Kevin Towers said. "We've got power throughout our lineup. If the power comes, great, but finding a way to get on base, if it is a walk or a base hit, I will take that from him. The beauty of our lineup is that we are not relying on one or two guys to hit the ball out of the ballpark. We have several guys who can do that. The key thing is when guys do that, we have guys on base."



Goldschmidt made his major league debut on Aug. 1, and singled in his first at-bat. The next day, the 6-foot-3 slugger hit his first home run, off of San Francisco Giants ace Tim Lincecum. He finished his rookie season batting .250 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs in 48 games.



In game three of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Goldschmidt hit a two-out grand slam to keep the Diamondbacks alive in the postseason, becoming the third rookie to hit a grand slam in postseason history.



"I am glad I was able to help the team and hope I can still do so," Goldschmidt said. "That is my main goal, to contribute and improve every day. This is a tough game. There is a lot of failure. There are a lot of guys who have broken into the league and get sent back down or don't make it as a career. That is a definitely a possibility but I am going to give my best effort every day."



