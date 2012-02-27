Arizona wins home finale 65-63 over UCLA

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Kyle Fogg hit a big 3-pointer and scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half of his final home game, fellow senior Jesse Perry added 16 points and Arizona held on for a 65-63 win over UCLA on Saturday.



Arizona (21-9, 12-5 Pac-12) struggled against UCLA’s big front line and shot 37 percent, but its three leaders helped pull out a tough win.



Perry had 12 points in the second half, junior Solomon Hill had 13 points overall and Fogg hit a 3-pointer with 53 seconds left to put the Wildcats up six.



UCLA (16-13, 9-7) stayed close despite leading scorer Lazeric Jones scoring two points on 1-of-12 shooting and center Joshua Smith fighting foul trouble.



The Bruins had a final chance after Arizona missed 4 of 6 free throws in the final 23 seconds, but Jerime Anderson’s jumper at the buzzer sailed long. Anderson had 20 points.

