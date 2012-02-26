Surprise police search for 2 bank robbers

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Surprise police are searching for two men who robbed the Wells Fargo Bank inside the Safeway store near Grand Avenue and Reems Road at about 5 p.m. Saturday.



Witnesses told police that one of the suspects handed over a note demanding money from bank employees. After getting the cash, the suspects fled on foot.



No weapons were displayed during the robbery.



The suspects were both described as white males in their early 30s. They were both wearing dark-colored sunglasses and had facial hair.



One of the suspects appeared to have brown shoulder-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, black jeans and a knee-length black trench coat.



The second suspect was also described with brown messy hair wearing scraggly jeans and a two-toned long-sleeve sweatshirt.



They may be driving a maroon Toyota Corolla.



Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the Surprise Police Department at 623-222-4000.



