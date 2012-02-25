Manhunt for suspect in child's death

PHOENIX -- An 18-year-old Phoenix woman is behind bars in the death of her 2-year-old son while police are on the hunt for her boyfriend.

According to police, Wendy Rogel-Pagas dialed 911 Friday night because her son was not breathing. When fire crews arrived at the home near 39th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said 2-year-old Jorge I. Zamora-Rogel had evidence of trauma to his head and body.

"This is just an absolutely horrific crime," said Phoenix police Sgt. Trent Crump. "This is beating a 2-year-old to death."

Police are searching for Juan Garcia, 18, in connection with the child's murder.

Crump said Garcia "picked him up by his throat, literally, and began smashing his head against a bedroom wall."

Police said Garcia left the home then came back and continued beating the boy.

The boy's mother has been arrested on child abuse charges. Crump said she watched the beating occur but did not seek help or medical attention until it was too late.

Garcia is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He is possibly driving a 2005 gray Nissan Altima with Arizona plate ANJ3755.

If you know his whereabouts call Phoenix police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.