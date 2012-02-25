Police: Phoenix man abducts 3-year-old daughter

PHOENIX -- Phoenix police are asking for help from the public in locating a 3-year-old-girl they say has been abducted by her father.



Brent Anderson, 31, was visiting with his daughter, Ava Enlow, on Wednesday. Anderson left with Ava and has not been seen since. He is the child's biological father but is not the custodial parent of her. Both parents live in North Phoenix.



Police are concerned for the safety of the child and her father. Anderson recently lost his job and is facing other financial hardships. Friends and family can't reach him and they do not know what his intentions are toward the child.



Anderson is described as a white male, 31 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 235 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. Ava is about 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. She also has blond hair and blue eyes.



Police believe both are probably driving around in Anderson's truck described as a dark blue 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2-door with Arizona license plate 038KSV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121.