Grand Avenue accident kills 1

PHOENIX -- A fatal accident shut down Grand Avenue in both directions early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred near Grand and 38th avenues at around 5 a.m.

Phoenix police said they responded to a shots fired call in the area of 38th Avenue and Camelback Road. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a vehicle leaving. Officers started to pursue that vehicle but quickly lost sight of it.

A few minutes later, they found that same vehicle crashed in a ditch near railroad tracks off 38th and Grand avenues.

No train was involved in this accident.

Officials said there were four adults in the car. One of them was killed in the crash. The conditions of the other patients are not known at this time.

Phoenix police are investigating the cause of the crash. Nobody was injured in the initial shots fired call.