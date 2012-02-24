Jury: White supremacist guilty in Scottsdale bombing

PHOENIX (AP) -- A jury has found one of two white supremacist brothers guilty in the racially motivated bombing of a city official in suburban Phoenix in 2004.



The jury found Dennis Mahon guilty in the bombing but found his identical twin brother Daniel Mahon not guilty.



The verdict came Friday, nearly eight years to the day since the Feb. 26, 2004, bombing that injured Don Logan, who is black and was Scottsdale's diversity director at the time.



Prosecutors argued that the Mahon brothers bombed Logan on behalf of a group called the White Aryan Resistance, which they say encourages members to act as "lone wolves" and commit violence against non-whites and the government.



Defense attorneys argued that someone working for the city of Scottsdale was a likelier candidate because Logan's job made him unpopular. They also called into question the use of a female informant in the case who was chosen for her good looks.

