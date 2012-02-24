Woman says problem filing taxes due to possible identity theft

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Like most of us, Bridget Tomson has one specific thought when it comes to taxes:

“I like it done and out of the way,” she said.

But Tomson said the last couple of years she has filed her taxes online she has had problems.

“When we tried to file, it came back that it was rejected,” she said.

Her taxes came back rejected because someone was already claiming the Social Security number of her disabled daughter and using her as a dependent on their taxes.

Tomson said she just couldn't figure how that was possible. She was concerned and contacted the Internal Revenue Service to get to the bottom of things. She, of course, wanted to know who was using her daughter as a tax benefit.

The IRS told her nothing.

“They said because of privacy issues they couldn't tell me who was using my daughter's Social Security, but they couldn’t do anything else about it,” Tomson said.

Frustrated and concerned about her taxes and with the possibility of identity theft, she contacted 3 On Your Side.

“They just don't care, they just want their money,” a frustrated Tomson explained.

3 On Your Side got a hold of the IRS, which in turn started an investigation right away for her.

We also got in touch with the Social Security Administration to let them know about Tomson's daughter's Social Security number being used.

They, too, agreed to look into the matter.

Tomson said she is grateful something is being done.

“I'm trying to plan for her future,” she said. “I may not be here tomorrow and I want her taken care of if something should happen to me.”

Tomson is hopeful to be able to file her taxes with no problems next year.

If you're fearful you have become a victim of identity theft, visit www.socialsecurity.gov for some more resources.