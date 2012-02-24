Robbery suspect nabbed playing blackjack at casino

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- An armed robbery suspect was captured while playing blackjack at a Chandler casino.



Chandler police said Ira Junior Byers, 43, of Phoenix, robbed the Circle K at Chandler Boulevard and 56th Street at approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday.



Investigating officers identified Byers as the suspect from two prior Circle K robberies, according to police spokesman Detective Seth Tyler.



A K-9 officer contacted security at the nearby Lone Butte Casino and gave them with a photograph of Byers. Later that morning, security personnel notified police that Byers was inside the casino.



Officers found Byers sitting at a blackjack table and took him into custody without incident. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on three counts of armed robbery.



Tyler said Byers is the suspect in two armed robberies in Phoenix, which also occurred on Wednesday.





