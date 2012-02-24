'Bearded Bandit' has robbed 5 banks

PHOENIX -- The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying a bank robber dubbed the "Bearded Bandit."

The suspect has robbed five banks since December:

Dec. 22, Chase Bank, 10585 W. Indian School Road, Avondale;

Jan. 4, M&I Bank, 9035 W. Union Hills Drive, Peoria;

Jan. 18, Washington Federal, 1744 N. Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park;

Jan. 24, M&I Bank, 1481 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert;

Feb. 22, Chase Bank, 4924 E. Shea Blvd., Phoenix.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a thin to medium build. It is possible his hair and beard are not real.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the FBI at 623-466-1999 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

 