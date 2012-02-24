Coyote pack runs Phoenix motorcycle officer off the road

PEORIA, Ariz. -- A Phoenix police motorcycle officer was involved in a single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning, and a pack of coyotes might be to blame.

It happened at about 6 a.m. in the area of 107th Avenue and Beardsley Road.

According to investigators, the officer was on his way to work when a pack of coyotes crossed Beardsley Road in front of him.

The officer swerved to avoid the coyotes and ended up losing control of his motorcycle and running off the road. The bike came to rest partway down an embankment.

The officer, whose name has not been released, flipped over his handlebars and wound up at the bottom of a ditch. He was air-lifted to John C. Lincoln Hospital. He reportedly suffered several fractures but is expected to recover.

It's not uncommon to see coyotes in neighborhoods built in the desert or even in well-developed areas.

Earlier this month, Arizona Game and Fish Department said there have been an increase in calls about coyotes recently. The nice weather and mating season draw the animals out.

"The reality is no matter where you live in the Phoenix metropolitan area, with really the only exception of downtown Phoenix, we're getting coyote calls," Darren Julian said at the time.

A section of Beardsley Road was closed while investigators did their work. Police reopened the street just before 9 a.m.