Hundreds of stolen bikes recovered in undercover operation [PHOTOS]Posted: Updated:
Police in Phoenix uncovered hundreds of stolen bicycles in a backyard near 19th and Sweetwater avenues Thursday morning, and arrested two people living at the home. By Catherine Holland
Officers arrested Robert Borgeson, 69, for weapons violations, trafficking stolen property, and drug possession. By Catherine Holland
Officers also arrested Julie Opsommer, 49, at the home in the Moon Valley neighborhood of North Phoenix. By Catherine Holland
