Hundreds of stolen bikes recovered in undercover operation [PHOTOS]

PHOENIX -- Police in Phoenix uncovered hundreds of stolen bicycles in a backyard near 19th and Sweetwater avenues Thursday morning, and arrested two people living at the home.



The search warrant served was the result of months of complaints from neighbors and theft victims reporting the home as a possible trafficking location. Victims reported finding their stolen items for sale on Craigslist and eBay.



Detectives began an undercover investigation, and say they were able to buy a variety of items, including stolen vehicles and weapons.



Along with the bicycles, officers estimated there were between 300 and 400, police also recovered jewelry and cash. They also found heroin and meth at the home.



Officers arrested Robert Borgeson, 69, for weapons violations, trafficking stolen property, and drug possession.



They also arrested Julie Opsommer, 49, at the home in the Moon Valley neighborhood of North Phoenix.



Police say theft victims who are able to produce serial numbers or identifying characteristics of their stolen items are much more likely to get them back.