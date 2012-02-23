Mesa woman searches for missing husband; no clues in his disappearance

MESA, Ariz. -- It's been five days since a Mesa man went missing after taking his Harley for a ride.

Brent Blum, 52, hasn't been since since Sunday when his wife says she believes he left for a ride, but too many hours went by without hearing from him.

Tami Blum said she returned home from work to find her husband gone. She said his Kindle was in the middle of a search and soup was on the stove.

"The TV was going and a movie was playing, it didn't look like he was gone for a long ride," she explained.

But the hours passed and Tami grew increasingly more worried.

"At 10:30 I sent a text and I'm like, 'Where are you?'" she said. "And then at 1 o'clock in the morning I left a voice mail, it went straight to voice mail, I'm like, 'OK, now I'm worried.' And I wasn't all that terrified until I woke up in the morning."

Cellphone towers last located Brent's phone in Buckeye on Sunday afternoon. There's been no activity on his debit or credit cards.

Mesa police said they have no reason to suspect foul play, but the agency along with Phoenix police have done aerial searches for Blum.They've been unsuccessful.

"It's got to be one of two things at this point," Tami said. "He's had an accident and we don't know where and no one has seen any signs of him or he met up with some people who didn't have a very good heart."

Several friends and family members have flown in from around the nation to help with the search, including Brent's mom, Carol.

"When we flew in and I was looking down at the mountains, I was thinking, 'my God he could be down there,'" says Carol Blum.

But still she holds on to hope that her son will be found.

"I keep hearing in my head saying, 'Hi Mom, it's Brent,'" Carol said. "Please make that come true. Call me and say, 'Hi Mom, it's Brent.'"

Adding to the mystery, Tami said her husband owns his own business doing car bumper repairs and it's been doing well. The couple also have several trips planned in the next few months.

"If my husband is out there still, it's been a long time and he probably needs some help," Tami said.

If you know anything, contact Mesa police.