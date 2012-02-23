Radio personality at odds with Catholic Church over gay community support

Beth McDonald, A popular valley radio personality, has bowed out of the Catholic Community Foundation's Crozier Gala after organizers questioned her support of the gay community. By Mike Gertzman

PHOENIX -- A well-known Valley radio personality stepped down as the master of ceremonies at the upcoming Catholic Community Foundation Crozier Gala fundraiser.

"Basically, I took a stand in support of the gay community," said Beth McDonald, morning host at KESZ-FM 99.9 KEZ Radio.

"Somehow it got back to the Crozier Gala people that I was the grand marshal of the Gay Pride Parade and they considered this at odds with the Catholic Church," McDonald said.

However, McDonald said she had not agreed to participate in the Phoenix Gay Pride Parade because of scheduling problems.

But when Catholic leaders let her know that such support would be an issue, McDonald said it did not take her long to realize she needed to step down from her emcee duties at the Crozier Gala -- something she's done the last two years.

"To me this has always been a civil rights issue, a human rights issue. I think it's the last frontier on civil rights," McDonald said.

Late Thursday the Catholic Community Foundation issued a written statement acknowledging that the group had received "e-mails and phone calls from constituents about Beth's participation in the Phoenix Gay Pride Parade," but emphasized that the decision to step down was McDonald's and said that they "regretfully accept" that decision.