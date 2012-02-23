Peoria police investigating ex-coach over fundraising money

Peoria police say they're investigating recently retired high school football coach, Doug Clapp, for alleged misuse of fund-raising monies. By Mike Gertzman

PHOENIX -- Peoria police say they're investigating a recently retired high school football coach for alleged misuse of fundraising money.

Police say charges against former Peoria High coach Doug Clapp have been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney for suspicion of one count of theft, one count of fraud and five counts of forgery.

Detectives believe the misuse of money went on for the last three years, and involved around $30,000 of fundraising. Investigators continue to pour over documents to make sure they've caught every discrepancy.

The Peoria Unified School District released a statement to the football community last Friday that Clapp had retired from coaching.

Clapp coached at Peoria High for more than 25 years and led the school to Class 4A state championship in 1986 and 1987.

District officials say Clapp is on administrative leave from his teaching position pending the outcome of their internal investigation and the police department's probe.

They released this statement:

"When concerns were brought to our attention, we immediately began an internal investigation. We soon determined that the situation warranted a professional investigation and we reached out to law enforcement. Mr. Clapp is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of our investigation and that of law enforcement."

At a Peoria High School basketball game Thursday night, parents of student athletes said they were shocked.

"He's a good man," said Rob Hadlock, whose son plays Junior Varsity football for Peoria. "He's a good coach. A good coach."

3TV tried to reach Clapp on his phone and at his home Thursday, but there was no answer or returned call.

Peoria police have not arrested Clapp, and say they'll wait for word from the County Attorney's office before moving forward.