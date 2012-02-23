Bullhead City man with pet raccoon arrested

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) -- A Bullhead City man found out this week that keeping a raccoon as a pet is against the law. Arizona Game and Fish Department officers along with members of the Bullhead City Police Department arrested 57-year-old Stan Morris Wednesday after learning that Morris was keeping a raccoon.

According to a state wildlife official, Morris had been seen in public recently with the raccoon perched on his shoulder.

A Game and Fish spokesman tells the Mohave Daily News it's potentially dangerous both for the person who brings a raccoon into their home and also for young children or others who may interact with it.

Once Game and Fish was able to confirm that Morris had indeed taken the animal in, they began preparing the search warrant, which was executed at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, with the raccoon removed from the home without incident. But while the raccoon — who Morris named “Sonny” — may have appeared domesticated to Morris’ friends, Game and Fish spokesman Zen Mocarski said the department acted with good reason, since wild animals still retain their dangerous instincts, no matter how comfortable they may seem around humans.

Morris told law enforcement that he rescued "Sonny" from drowning in the Colorado River about seven months ago, and at that time had attempted to determine whether it was legal to keep him by doing research online.

Morris was cited for possession of restricted wildlife. He was arreested on unreleated charges.

------

Information from: Mohave Valley Daily News, http://www.mohavedailynews.com