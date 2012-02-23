Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX -- Phoenix police have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man last year.

Rodolfo "Rudy" Guevara, 20, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on one count of first-degree murder.

Police said Michael James Cozma was shot on April 13 after answering a knock at his apartment door near Thomas Road and 67th Avenue.

People in a back bedroom said they heard a scuffle and then a gunshot, according to police.