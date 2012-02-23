Arizona Republican - CNN debate and social media coverage

PHOENIX -- Watching the Arizona Republican debate is one thing, but going digital and interacting with the nation is another. KTVK 3TV reporters, anchors and select staff members covered the debate live from Mesa Arts Center and utilized their social media accounts to share real-time information and behind-the scenes photos.

When asked how social media helps in reporting live events such as the GOP debate, KTVK 3TV reporter Stacey Delikat said, "Following along on Twitter during big events like a debate allows you to get great play-by-play commentary, gauge which remarks make the most impact and also makes it more fun!"

Delikat also responded to how social media helps her reporting. "Without a tool like Twitter I might watch a debate and jot down some notes about what I thought were key moments, but the social media sites give you a chance to tap into a much greater pool of opinion and pick up on what points were more broadly influential. For example, scrolling through some real-time tweets it seemed like there was alot of frustration that the candidates spent so much time talking about birth control and so little talking about jobs."

KTVK 3TV anchor/reporter Carey Peña said, "Using social media to cover live events like the GOP debate in Mesa is a must. We can get the information to the public sometimes before we even get it on the air. We can also do color commentary and talk about what is going on behind the scenes.



"Being social gives us a huge advantage in our coverage. We are able to get real-time thoughts and feedback -- in this case -- from voters who are watching the debate. It's like an instant focus group. It also allows us to monitor the hot topics. All of this gives our reporting more depth.



"For instance, last night I anchored our shows from the debate. In addition to talking to dozens of key players, politicians and voters in person in Mesa, I was able to watch what thousands of people were saying about the debate on Twitter."

Hearing ex-candidate Rick Perry will be in the spin room later to promote Gingrich #cnndebate — Stacey Delikat (@sdelikat3tv) February 23, 2012

Crowd here waiting for them to get to immigration. #GOPDebate — CareyPenaTV (@CareyPenaTV) February 23, 2012

Folks from @marcusdell #Firststrategic saying Santorum sinking on Planned Parenthood discussion. #azdebate — Fields Moseley (@FieldsMoseley) February 23, 2012

Other reporters and anchors from around the nation also took to Twitter and Facebook to share and report their take on the debate. Here's a few examples of their tweets.

GOP candidates use one word to describe themselves. Paul: consistent Santorum: courage, Romney: resolute, Gingrich: cheerful#FB — Stella Inger (@StellaInger) February 23, 2012

Tell me what you think about the GOP presidential race...make sure you use #greta and you could see your Tweet on tonight's ON THE RECORD! — Greta Van Susteren (@gretawire) February 23, 2012

Santorum getting weighed down a lot 2nite by his record on the Hill. No Child Left Behind; earmarking. "Politics is a team sport, folks." — Felicia Sonmez (@2chambers) February 23, 2012

The community joined the conversation and offered questions, comments and the sharing of information during the live CNN debate.

Not sold on any of the #AZDebate candidates tonight...but definitely wouldn't vote Santorum or Gingrich... — Joseph Huizenga (@JoeHuizenga) February 23, 2012

There's few things I truly demand in my leaders more than consistency. Excellent answer, @RepRonPaul #azdebate — Kaitlin Westbrook (@katewestbrook) February 23, 2012