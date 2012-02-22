Convicted child molester captured after 10 years on the run

Authorities arrested a convicted Valley child molester who had been on the run for nearly a decade. Steven William Dyer, 44, was busted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police Tuesday at an airport in Montreal. By Mike Gertzman

PHOENIX -- Authorities arrested a convicted Valley child molester who had been on the run for nearly a decade.

Former Scottsdale resident Steven William Dyer, 44, was busted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police Tuesday at an airport in Montreal. Acording to David Gonzales, the U.S. Marshal for Arizona, Dyer is on his way back to the Valley.

In early 2001, Dyer, who presented himself as a successful pharmaceutical representative and volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, was arrested and charged with repeatedly molesting two young boys.

He reportedly had "groomed" the victims with gifts and attention prior to the assaults.

Dyer was facing 13 felonies but fled before he went on trial. He was then convicted in absentia and sentenced to 169 years in prison.

"Approximately a month ago, Scottsdale police contacted the U.S. Marshal Service to see if we can find and apprehend him, which we did," Gonzales said.

Authorities tracked him in Canada, South America and Venezuala then received information that he was leaving Venezuala and flying to Quebec, Canada. Dyer was arrested as he got off the airplane there.