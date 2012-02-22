Homeowner said she had no idea killer bees were on her property

Angry bees stung two teenagers and a firefighter in a Peoria neighborhood. By Mike Gertzman

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Peoria Homeowner Lesley Brewer has a lot of explaining to do.

There were hundreds of dead bees leftover from Tuesday.

“Bees were everywhere and coming after me. I didn't know what to do. I took my stuff off and took off,” said Latroy Campbell, 17.

On Tuesday, Campbell ran from a swarm of bees coming from the 7200 block of West Yucca Street.

The teen was stung multiple times so was a firefighter.

Brewer said admits four years ago she kept Italian honey bees but never Africanized killer bees. She went on to say that didn't know the bees were on her property.

A Peoria code enforcement officer stopped by Brewer’s home Wednesday.

Brewer told the officer things got ugly when her husband went to move their old bee-keeping box.

She told 3TV she wasn’t raising the bees for honey.

The story is a little different from what Peoria Deputy Fire Chief Rick Picard presented.

“This was an amateur bee keeper and he had hives all over his backyard,” he said.

A firefighter climbed over Brewer’s back wall and got quite the surprise.

“[He was] coming over the wall and disturbed the bees and, of course, they swarmed all over him. He was almost covered with all the bees when he came out,” Picard said,

The deputy fire chief wants amateur bee keepers to buzz off of residential neighborhoods.

“In close neighborhoods, just like there is all around the Valley, it’s against code to do it. Because people walking down the road will be attacked,” Picard said.

The code enforcement officer didn’t cite Brewer because the problem had been taken care of by the time he arrived at the property.