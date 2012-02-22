Local street-ball dunker to put skills to the test during NBA All-Star Weekend

Dobbs was headed down a very bad road until he lifted himself up by dunking a basketball. Now he’s trying to raise up Native youths around the world. By Catherine Holland

PHOENIX -- Considered one of the best street-ball dunkers in the world, Kenny Dobbs is headed to Orlando to once again put his skills to the test.

A finalist in the 2010 Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown, Dobbs broke his wrist on his second dunk. That ended his night.

All healed and back in the game, Dobbs has invented a new dunk and he' eager to show it off.

Dobbs stopped by 3TV Wednesday morning to show Kaley O'Kelley what he's got.

The first round is determined by judges, but the final round, in which the two finalists complete two dunks each, is determined by fans via SMS text message. The number to send the text message to will be provided during the live stream of the contest on NBA.com, which starts at 4:25 p.m. EST Friday.