Spicy Farmers' Market Vegetables

Makes 2 to 3 Servings

Cauliflower

1 head cauliflower

1 pint Campari tomatoes

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic

2 T butter

1 tsp curry powder

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Cut florets out of cauliflower by cutting it from the stem. Discard stem.

3. Coat the florets with half the olive oil. Sprinkle with salt.

4. Roast at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, slice the garlic, place in medium pan over medium heat with remaining olive oil, and cook just until garlic sizzles.

6. Add tomatoes, butter, and curry powder and continue to cook until tomatoes leech their juices and the sauce thickens.

7. Coat the roasted cauliflower with sauce and enjoy!

Brussels Sprouts

1 pound Brussels sprouts

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp chile flakes

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

3. Remove the very end of the Brussels sprout; then cut in half.

4. Blanch in salted water for 6 minutes; drain and place in mixing bowl.

5. Coat in oil and salt and place in preheated oven for 15 minutes.

6. Stir sprouts and continue cooking for 10 more minutes.

7. Remove from oven and, while still hot, sprinkle with spices.

Carrots

2 pounds carrots

1/8 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp caraway seeds

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Cut carrots into bite sized pieces.

3. Coat in oil and roast in oven for 12 minutes

4. Remove from oven and, while still hot, toss with cumin and caraway seeds to coat.