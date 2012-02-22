Overlooked tax deductions and credits

PHOENIX -- Did you go to the airport this past year?

Well, you can't deduct that family vacation you took, but you may be able to deduct those baggage fees we all dislike so much.

According to www.kiplinger.com, if you're self-employed and traveling on business, be sure to add baggage fees to your deductible travel expenses.

Consumers we talked to out at Sky Harbor International Airport had no idea.

Also, don't forget all of your out-of-pocket charitable donations, like postage stamps you bought for a school fundraiser. Just get documentation from the charity.

Job-hunting costs are also deductible. Printing résumés, employment agency fees and even cab fares may be deductible.

Military reservists get a deduction for travel expenses to things like drills or meetings where you had to stay overnight.

Child care costs qualify as a tax credit. Not all costs do, but a portion certainly does.

Finally, there is the home-buyer credit for military personnel. If you were deployed overseas but returned and bought a home here before last May, you could qualify for up to $8,000 in tax credits.



Check with your tax preparer for more information.

Remember, you have two extra days to file this year because April 15 is a Sunday and the next day is a holiday.

KIPLINGER’S MOST OVERLOOKED TAX DEDUCTIONS



