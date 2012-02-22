PD: Chandler man arrested after throwing spaghetti at wife

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- A Chandler man was arrested after he allegedly threw a plate of spaghetti at his wife because he didn't like the meal.



Chandler police arrested Isidro Curiel, 37, at his parents' home on Monday. He was booked on charges of criminal damage, disorderly conduct and interfering with judicial proceedings by violating an order of protection.



Curiel's wife told police that she was eating dinner with her husband and their five children when he complained about the food. She said he got very angry and threw his plate of spaghetti toward her, hitting a wall in the kitchen.

The officers saw spaghetti splattered on the kitchen wall and on the kitchen sink area of the trailer, according to police spokesman Sgt. Joe Favazzo.



Curiel went to his parents' house after the incident and officers went there to question him.



Curiel told them that he got mad because the food tasted bad and threw the plate of spaghetti toward a trash can in the kitchen, according to Favazzo. He denied throwing the plate at his wife.



Favazzo said Curiel also broke a cellphone during the argument.



Police said Curiel had an order of protection served against him in May.

