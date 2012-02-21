3 Stung when bees swarm Peoria neighborhood

At least two teenagers and one firefighter were stung when a swarm of bees turned aggressive in a Peoria neighborhood. By Mike Gertzman

PEORIA, Ariz. -- At least two teenagers and one firefighter were stung when a swarm of bees turned aggressive in a Peoria neighborhood.

The teens, both 17 years old, were walking by a home near 71st and Peoria avenues when they were suddenly surrounded by bees and stung several times.

Latroy Campbell said the bees were everywhere and he did not know what to do.

"I ran," said Campbell, who was stung on his arm, fingers, leg, face and eye. "I was scared. I was terrified."

One firefighter was stung even though he was wearing protective gear.

The victims were treated at the scene and did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Crews who responded to the scene used foam to control and kill the beees.

According to a spokesperson with the Peoria Fire Department, firefighters found at least two hives that they believe belong to a homeowner who is an amateur beekeeper.

That homeowner may be cited.