Scottsdale PD: Natural gas theft put neighborhood at risk

Scottsdale police say Donald Tomasian was stealing natural gas from the house next to his house. By Mike Gertzman

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- A Scottsdale man is accused of stealing natural gas from the house next to his.

According to police, Donald Tomasian, 43, was arrested and booked on multiple counts of endangerment and theft, along with charges associated with utility services.

A neighbor in the area of Bell Road and Thompson Peak Parkway reported finding a hose leading from his home's gas utility pipe to the inside of Tomasian's garage.

Southwest Gas was called and found evidence of a gas leak and the potential for an explosion.

Scottsdale firefighters and police officers evacuated the suspect's home along with six additional nearby residences.

Once the situation was made safe all residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Police say Southwest Gas shut off service to Tomasian's home because he did not pay his bills.

Tomasian allegedly took parts of a gas meter from a vacant home in the neighborhood and used them to splice into his neighbor's gas meter.