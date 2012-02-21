Photos: Ariz. AG's Phoenix office flooded, staff evacuated

PHOENIX (AP) -- A Phoenix building that houses the office of the Arizona Attorney General has been evacuated after a water pipe exploded, flooding a floor of the building.



A spokeswoman for Attorney General Tom Horne says a pipe in a bathroom exploded Tuesday morning, flooding the second floor where the office's criminal division is housed.



Spokeswoman Amy Rezzonico says it was dangerous to staffers because the water had weakened the floor of the second story and objects were falling to the first floor.



Rezzonico did not what time the pipe burst but said it occurred before she arrived at the office Tuesday morning.



She says she has not heard of any reported injuries.



Information on what cause the pipe to burst was not immediately available.

