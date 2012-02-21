Outlet mall to open in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- A huge outlet mall is set to open this year in Glendale.



Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. plans to build an upscale open-air mall near the Loop 101 and Glendale Avenue.



The site is east of Loop 101, south of Glendale Avenue and west of 95th Avenue, which is near Westgate City Center, Jobing.com Arena and the University of Phoenix Stadium.



The shopping center will cover 328,000 square feet and feature 85 brand-name outlet stores. Names of the specific designer outlets and brands will be announced at the official groundbreaking in March.



"Tanger will be the perfect complement for Westgate's unique mix of tenants and will add to the popularity of the entire center," said Glendale Mayor Elaine Scruggs.



Glendale officials said the project is expected to bring more than 700 jobs during construction and the mall will create 900 full- and part-time retail jobs.



Planners expect Tanger Outlet Center Westgate to be ready in the fall.



"Tanger's new location in Glendale means new jobs, new brand-name shopping opportunities for residents and tourists and an increase in tax revenue for the city," said Glendale City Manager Ed Beasley.



Tanger owns 39 upscale shopping centers in 25 states and Canada with more than 175 million shoppers visiting their stores annually.



For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers Inc., visit www.tangeroutlet.com.

