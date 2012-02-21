Man charged in PV killings refuses to appear in court

PHOENIX (AP) -- A Mesa man indicted in the killings of a Paradise Valley couple and another homicide last month was set to appear in court Tuesday for his arraignment, but he refused to be transported.

Michael Crane, 31, is facing several charges, including-first degree murder and arson, for the deaths of Lawrence and Glenna Shapiro.

According to Vincent Funari, the public information officer for the Maricopa County Superior Court, Crane's arraignment has been rescheduled for Feb. 27. Commissioner Brian Rees ordered the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to get him here "by any reasonable means necessary."

Crane is also facing murder charges for the death of cigar shop owner Bruce Gaudet.

Brittnay Beinhauer, who is also charged in connection with the Shapiro case pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning. She is slated to go before Commissioner Steve Lynch on April 2.

A third person charged in the Shapiro murders, Kelly Steward, was also scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

The Shapiros were found dead in the Paradise Valley home on Jan. 30 after police found their car burning behind a strip mall about 30 miles away.