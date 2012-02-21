2 Suspects on the loose after kicking in apartment door, shooting man

PHOENIX -- Police are searching for two men who broke into a Phoenix apartment and shot one of the people inside early Tuesday morning.

It happened at 3:45 a.m. at the Ocotillo North Apartments on Ocotillo Road, which is south of Glendale Avenue, on the west side of Interstate 17.

According to police, two white men kicked in the door of an apartment where a man and his girlfriend were sleeping. The suspects demanded the couple give them something, but it's not clear what.

When the couple could not give the men what they wanted, one of the suspects shot the man in the chest and then ran away. Both men are still on the loose.

The victim, who is in his late 40s, was taken to a local hospital. His wound is life-threatening, but his current condition was not immediately available. At last check, he was going into surgery.

Police are trying to determine if the suspects knew the victim and deliberately targeted him.

Investigators are not sure exactly what the men were looking for. "There was no mention of any drugs or money," Lt. Tina Gonzales of the Phoenix Police Department said.

At this point, investigators do not have a good description of the suspects and they have not released any information about the victim.