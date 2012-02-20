Missing Surprise man found in Oregon

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Surprise police have located a previously reported missing and endangered adult.



Police located Timothy Brian Dewald, 67, Tuesday afternoon in Oregon. Police were able to track him down after they received information that he may have traveled out of state to visit a friend who lived in Roseburg.



He was found in stable and healthy condition.



Dewald said he will be returning to Arizona in a couple of days.



Dewald's family reported him missing Sunday night.



Police said Dewald left a note instructing family members not to look for him because he would not be lost.





