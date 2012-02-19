Man critical after house explodes in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. -- Investigators are trying to determine the cause of house explosion in the San Tan Valley Saturday night.

Investigators say it's possible meth lab that a could have led to the explosion that left a man in extremely critical condition, but they're not sure.

The victim first told Pinal County sheriff deputies he was cooking meth, but before being rushed to a local hospital, he denied cooking meth when follow-up questions were asked by deputies.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says any evidence of drugs would have been destroyed in the fire, pointing out that a natural gas leak might have sparked of the explosion, as well.

Since 2001, PCSO deputies have been to the house 45 times for a variety of issues.