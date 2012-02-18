Uncut: Sheriff Babeu remarks on threat allegations

FLORENCE, Ariz. -- Pinal County Sheriff Paul Babeu, seeking the GOP nomination for an Arizona congressional seat has, been forced to confirm he is gay amid allegations of misconduct made by a man with whom he previously had a relationship.

Babeu on Saturday denied claims he tried to threaten the man, who is Hispanic, with deportation if their past relationship was made public.

The man's allegations were first published Friday in The New Times, a Phoenix alternative weekly magazine.