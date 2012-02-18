Family turns to social media for help paying dog's vet bill

PHOENIX -- When their beloved pet was injured and racked up some major vet bills, a Valley family turned to social media for help covering the costs.

Manny is a member of the Navarro-Bania family, so there was no question about getting him care when he was hit by a a neighbor's SUV after darting out the door of the family's home and running into the street.

Kathryn Navarro-Bania and her little daughter desperately called Manny bac, but could only watch helplessly as first the front wheel and then the back wheel of the SUV ran over him.

"I was staring in his eyes as he was ran over," Navarro-Bania wrote in an email to 3TV. "He shouldn't have survived, but he did because we wants to live."

Manny is on the mend, but his family is trying to figure out how to pay nearly $5,000 in vet bills.

Navarro-Bania turned to social media for help, and is stunned by the incredible response.

"Seventy-five percent of those who have donated live in different states," she said. "I don't even know them.

"We are incredibly grateful for the emotional and the donations we've gotten," she continued. "Every single penny that we've gotten from somebody has helped keep Manny alive."

If you would like to help Manny, visit helping-heal-manny.org or Facebook.com/Helping.Heal.Manny.