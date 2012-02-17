Boy, 13, inside Chandler home when burglars break in

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- Chandler police arrested two men after a 13-year-old boy saw them breaking into his home Thursday morning.



Alex White, 18, and Garrison Peters, 21, were booked on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.



The boy ran out of his home near Alma School Road and Chandler Boulevard when he saw people breaking in around 11 a.m.



Police surrounded the home and heard banging noises coming from inside, according to court documents. Police shouted to the burglars to come out of the house and White exited through the garage door then about 30 minutes later, Peters came out of the home.



Police reportedly found a credit card belonging to one of the homeowners in Peters' pocket.



Police said the house appeared to have been torn apart. Items were knocked over and lying everywhere throughout the home.

