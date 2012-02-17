UPDATE: Radiology facility changes policy

Sue Raney says she can finally see a purpose for the ordeal she went through.

“It's scary how many women are out there walking around thinking that they're OK and they're not,” Raney said.

When 3 On Your Side first brought you Raney's story, she thought she may have had cancer because her mammogram at AZ-Tech Radiology looked suspicious.



“The first one came back and said that I needed additional testing,” she explained.

But before she could go for more testing to confirm cancer, she received a second call from AZ-Tech dissuading her from coming for a second test.

“I received another update on the same mammogram saying everything was fine,” Raney recalled.

Feeling uncomfortable with two completely opposite results, Raney decided on her own to get a third opinion. That's when it was confirmed she did in fact have breast cancer in both breasts.

Raney said she would have been walking around with cancer had she not listened to herself and gone in for additional testing on her own.

“I just want to get the story out,” she explained. “I just think it's important for other women out there to be informed as much as possible.”

Matthew Hum, an attorney for AZ-Tech Radiology, told 3 On Your Side in our first report that AZ-Tech would investigate the mishap and possibly make changes to ensure that mix-ups like Raney’s do not happen again.

“Because of this situation and because of what has happened, AZ-Tech has revised the policy,” he said.

Hum said the new policy states that if there are ever two conflicting diagnoses like in Raney’s case, additional testing will always be recommended for safety's sake.

“They did that to prevent future cases like this from happening; to prevent future misdiagnosis to better serve the patients,” he recalled.

Raney said she is glad she brought her issue to 3 On Your Side and is happy something positive came out of her situation.

“I am so relieved with the internal investigation and that they decided to revise their guidelines in how they go about diagnosing people,” she said. “That is a huge relief to me.”

Raney is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

