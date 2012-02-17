Beer begins flowing at UA baseball games

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Beer begins flowing all the way up to the fifth inning at Hi Corbett Field for the first time during a University of Arizona baseball game.



School officials tell the Arizona Daily Star that moving to the midtown Tucson stadium should yield an annual income of $250,000, through increased interest and alcohol sales.



The Wildcats open the season Friday night against North Dakota State.



Meanwhile, Democratic representatives have filed bills creating a pilot program to sell beer and wine to those over 21 at on-campus sporting events.



The bill allows the Arizona Board of Regents to determine how and where to sell beer and wine, and to determine where the proceeds go.



